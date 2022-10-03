Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Decreased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.64. 30,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,968. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

