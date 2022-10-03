Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00008031 BTC on exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1,444.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010756 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10727049 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance.

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.”

