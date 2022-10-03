Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.85

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 3281510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
