Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,581 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 305,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,425,000 after acquiring an additional 130,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,996. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

