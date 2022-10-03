Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,179. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

