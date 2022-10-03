Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.53. 60,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.95. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

