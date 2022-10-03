TD Securities Trims Aimia (TSE:AIM) Target Price to C$6.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Aimia Price Performance
Shares of AIM stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.52. 79,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,247. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$3.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.43. The firm has a market cap of C$323.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 21.19.
Aimia Company Profile
