TD Securities Trims Aimia (TSE:AIM) Target Price to C$6.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Aimia Price Performance

Shares of AIM stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.52. 79,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,247. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$3.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.43. The firm has a market cap of C$323.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 21.19.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

