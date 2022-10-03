Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 55,574 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,400. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42.

