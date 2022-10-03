Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 928.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $219,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5,169.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 298,611 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,410. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

