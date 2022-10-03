Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 214,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,018. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

