Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. 2,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

