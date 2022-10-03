Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,764 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 6.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $28,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded up $4.77 on Monday, reaching $64.90. 311,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,601,546. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.76%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

