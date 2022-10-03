Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.37. 26,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

