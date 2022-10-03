Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $1,286,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 668,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of TNL traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.55. 8,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

