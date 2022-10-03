Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.26. 16,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,339. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day moving average is $176.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

