Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 22.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 360,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company's stock.

CINF stock traded up $3.02 on Monday, reaching $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

