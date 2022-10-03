Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. 13,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

