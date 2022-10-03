Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,516 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of WRB traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.84. 16,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,198. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

