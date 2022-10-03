TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 19,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.93. 8,053,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,334,221. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.71. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after purchasing an additional 957,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.