Tenset Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market capitalization of $239.21 million and $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00006341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Tenset Coin Profile

Tenset is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,961,470 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

