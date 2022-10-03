Tenshi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (TENSHI)

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Tenshi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenshi has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Tenshi has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tenshi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tenshi

Tenshi was first traded on April 17th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenshi is kishu.com.

Buying and Selling Tenshi

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. $KISHU is an ERC20 token that started on the Ethereum blockchain April 17, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenshi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.