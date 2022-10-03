TenX (PAY) Price Tops $0.0151 on Exchanges

TenX (PAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, TenX has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $40,965.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TenX Profile

TenX’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

