Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59.35 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $42.00 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is www.terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

