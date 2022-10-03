Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.19.

TXN opened at $154.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average is $168.98. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

