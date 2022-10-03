The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 13.0% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 152.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE BA traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.21. 116,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,316,194. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

