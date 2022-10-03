The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

