The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Increased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.54. 114,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,829,582. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

