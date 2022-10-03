The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,598 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises 3.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $190,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.38. 6,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,519. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
