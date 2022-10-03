The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EML. TheStreet downgraded Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastern in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

EML traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.34. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. Eastern has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

