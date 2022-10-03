The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $98.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.19.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

