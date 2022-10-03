The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $101.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.11. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

