The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 258,395 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2,061.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 97,633 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 148,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,380. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $580.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

