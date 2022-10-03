The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,083,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE HIG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.