The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Middleby makes up about 1.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 689.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Middleby by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.29. 9,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,418. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.