The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, November 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $16.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $4.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.11. 36,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.94. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

