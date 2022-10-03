The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 68.90 ($0.83), with a volume of 119230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.20 ($0.82).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
The Rank Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.75 million and a P/E ratio of 620.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.76.
About The Rank Group
The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.
Featured Stories
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.