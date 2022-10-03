The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,364 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Williams Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NYSE WMB traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. 110,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

