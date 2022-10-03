THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 148 ($1.79) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. HSBC lowered shares of THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 52.50.

THG Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of THGPF opened at 0.59 on Thursday. THG has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.72.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

