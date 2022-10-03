Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 3,751 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,043 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $86,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.92. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

