Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,295 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 88,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 98,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 48,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 97,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

