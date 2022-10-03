Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,422 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.48% of Evergy worth $71,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy Trading Up 2.9 %

Evergy stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,179. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.