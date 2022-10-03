Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 1,498,440 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 90,759.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498,440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.26% of News worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in News by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in News by 71.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in News by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,887,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,431,000 after acquiring an additional 232,883 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

News stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. 59,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.