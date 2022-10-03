Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 147,825 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 147,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $97,619,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $8,485,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $9,415,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $4,327,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $3,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,785. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,583 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

