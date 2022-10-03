Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,238 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $48,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FOX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FOX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.96. 74,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

