Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 179,949 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,949 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging makes up 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Graphic Packaging worth $75,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after buying an additional 126,394 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $272,418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

