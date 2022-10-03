Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $180,792.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tidal Finance is www.tidal.finance.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers.”

