TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Up to $11.18

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $11.77. TIM shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 5,276 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in TIM by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TIM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.