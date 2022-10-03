TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Up to $11.18

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $11.77. TIM shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 5,276 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
TIM Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
TIM Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in TIM by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TIM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
Read More
