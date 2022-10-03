Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $62.60 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.26 or 0.00031995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 9,999,998 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tornado Cash’s official website is tornado.cash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

