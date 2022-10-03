Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$903,613.21 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 129,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$903,613.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,050,766.72.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$886,048.35.

On Sunday, July 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 63,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,225.40.

TSE TOT traded up C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$6.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.84. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.65 and a 1-year high of C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

