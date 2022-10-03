Traders Buy High Volume of H&R Block Call Options (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,358 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the average volume of 2,943 call options.

H&R Block Stock Down 3.6 %

HRB stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.00. 119,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,232. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

